The family of a four-month-old baby who has to wear a head-shaping helmet decided to follow suit.

Gary and Shayna Gutierrez, from Texas, US, explained that their son, Jonas, has to wear the helmet as the back of his head is “severely flat”.

When Jonas’ three-year-old sister Camila saw his helmet, she decided to show solidarity by wearing one too.

“She said: ‘Hey I have a helmet too Jonas’, pulled hers out and wore it sporadically,” the mum told HuffPost UK.

“Then one morning she asked Gary if he would wear his helmet and he did.”

Gary’s cousin, Shea Serrano, tweeted a photo of the family on 29 July with the caption: “My cousin’s baby wears a head-shaping helmet so he’s got the whole family wearing helmets now, this is the realest shit I ever seen [sic].”