The family of a four-month-old baby who has to wear a head-shaping helmet decided to follow suit.
Gary and Shayna Gutierrez, from Texas, US, explained that their son, Jonas, has to wear the helmet as the back of his head is “severely flat”.
When Jonas’ three-year-old sister Camila saw his helmet, she decided to show solidarity by wearing one too.
“She said: ‘Hey I have a helmet too Jonas’, pulled hers out and wore it sporadically,” the mum told HuffPost UK.
“Then one morning she asked Gary if he would wear his helmet and he did.”
Gary’s cousin, Shea Serrano, tweeted a photo of the family on 29 July with the caption: “My cousin’s baby wears a head-shaping helmet so he’s got the whole family wearing helmets now, this is the realest shit I ever seen [sic].”
Serrano’s photo showed Gary preparing dinner with his helmet on, while Camila and Jonas were playing on the table with theirs on.
The tweet had nearly 30,000 retweets in just three days - and more than 100,000 likes.
The mum said Camila will often say to her brother: “See, I have a helmet too, mine is pink and yellow and yours is white.”
“We are really shocked and delighted that photos of us agreeing to our three-year-old’s request have been so inspiring,” Gutierrez told HuffPost UK.
“It’s been really random and fun and we are grateful for all the support and thank God for our chance to parent our cute kiddos.”
Others loved seeing the photo of the family wearing helmets.
Shayne Gutierrez also shared photos of the family in their helmets on her Facebook page on 29 July.
Family goals right there.