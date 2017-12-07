J.K. Rowling Finally Breaks Silence Over 'Fantastic Beasts' Johnny Depp Casting Controversy

J.K. Rowling has finally spoken out about the decision to cast Johnny Depp as Grindelwald in the ‘Harry Potter’ spin-off series, ‘Fantastic Beasts’.

The author has previously come under fire for her silence on the topic, particularly as she regularly uses her Twitter page to speak out over feminist issues.

Many fans of the wizarding series having been critical of the decision to cast Depp, following negative headlines surrounding his personal life in the past two years.

Finally addressing the matter on her website, the author has said that despite fans’ concerns, she feels “genuinely happy” to have Depp on board.