‘Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them’ director David Yates has said the second film in the franchise will “not explicitly” address Albus Dumbledore’s sexuality.
Back in 2007, author JK Rowling revealed that the Hogwarts headmaster was gay, telling fans that he ”fell in love with Grindelwald, and that added to his horror when Grindelwald showed himself to be what he was”.
But while the upcoming film, ‘The Crimes Of Grindelwald’, will introduce Jude Law as a young Dumbledore, alongside returning character Grindelwald (Johnny Depp), his sexuality will not be explored.
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, David said: “But I think all the fans are aware of that.
“He had a very intense relationship with Grindelwald when they were young men. They fell in love with each other’s ideas, and ideology and each other.”
There are still three ‘Fantastic Beasts’ films to follow the next one and while there’s every chance Dumbledore’s sexuality could be addressed later, many fans are unhappy with the move:
JK Rowling is yet to address the David’s latest comments. Two years ago, she hinted that Dumbledore’s feelings for Grindelwald would form some part of the film series.
“I can’t tell you everything I would like to say because this is obviously a five-part story so there’s lots to unpack in that relationship [between Dumbledore and Grindelwald],” she said at a press conference. “You will see Dumbledore as a younger man and quite a troubled man — he wasn’t always the sage…
“As far as his sexuality is concerned … watch this space.”
This isn’t the first time David has a faced a backlash from ‘Harry Potter’ fans, as many were previously unimpressed when he defended Depp’s role in the new films.