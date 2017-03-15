All Sections
    • NEWS
    15/03/2017 09:26 GMT | Updated 15/03/2017 09:55 GMT

    Faringdon Murder: Woman, 40, Arrested After Young Boy Found Dead In Oxfordshire Home

    The child is of primary school age.

    A murder investigation is underway after a young boy was found dead at a property in Faringdon, Oxfordshire.

    At lunchtime on Tuesday, Thames Valley Police were called to Bromsgrove Cottages where they found the body of the primary school aged child. 

    A woman aged 40 has been arrested and police have increased their presence in the area.

    Google Street View
    The child's body was found in a property in Bromsgrove Cottages, Faringdon 

    Senior investigating officer, Det Insp Dave Hubbard of the Major Crime Unit, said: “Following the discovery of a deceased child, we have launched a murder investigation.

    “The next of kin have been informed and we are offering support to them.

    “We are in the very early stages of this investigation and an arrest has been made in connection with this incident.

    “We would ask anyone with information to please call 101 quoting reference 730 (14/03).

    “If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.”

    LPA Commander for South and Vale of White Horse, Supt Rory Freeman, said: “This is a very shocking discovery and I am aware it may have a very direct impact on the community of Faringdon.

    “In light of this incident there will be an increased police presence in the area to provide reassurance and we would advise any members of the community affected by this incident to speak to one of the Neighbourhood Policing Team.

