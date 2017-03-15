A murder investigation is underway after a young boy was found dead at a property in Faringdon, Oxfordshire. At lunchtime on Tuesday, Thames Valley Police were called to Bromsgrove Cottages where they found the body of the primary school aged child. A woman aged 40 has been arrested and police have increased their presence in the area.

Google Street View The child's body was found in a property in Bromsgrove Cottages, Faringdon

Senior investigating officer, Det Insp Dave Hubbard of the Major Crime Unit, said: “Following the discovery of a deceased child, we have launched a murder investigation. “The next of kin have been informed and we are offering support to them. “We are in the very early stages of this investigation and an arrest has been made in connection with this incident.

