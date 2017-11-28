As our dependence on fossil fuels starts to decline, our need for alternatives such as solar, wind and hydroelectric will increase dramatically. As Elon Musk pointed out last year, while the amount of solar panels that are needed are relatively small, distributing them in the right places are what will matter the most. Researchers at the University of Hohenheim have found that there is one place where solar is almost a perfect fit: farms.

Hofgemeinschaft Heggelbach / Olivia Schmid

Farms are already pretty much built and run around the process known as photosynthesis. This makes them, rather unsurprisingly, perfectly suited to then harvesting the Sun’s energy and rather than turning it into crops, turning it into electricity. Now normally you’d think that a farmer would have to choose one or the other but the researchers have found that you can actually use both. The solar panels are installed over a huge metal frame that sits high above the crops themselves.

Because the panels are spaced out the reduction in sunlight to the crops below is extremely small. In fact after testing they found that there was only a 5.3% drop in crop yield compared to the land that didn’t have the array over it. What’s even better is that the productivity of the cells can actually be increased during the winter with the underside collecting reflected solar radiation from snow coverage on the ground.

University of Hohenheim