Fashion Awards 2017: A Night Of The Fiercest Back Posing Of The Year

With the holiday season in full swing, it’s safe to say that glitter and sequins won at the 2017 Fashion Awards,
Arguably the fashion event of the year, the red carpet turn out at the Royal Albert Hall, on Monday 4 December, did not disappoint in the style department.
The red carpet arrivals’ recurring theme was overly fabulous posing - namely in the form of the classic strut-stop-turn back pose.
Hailey Baldwin led the pack in a fierce LBD from Topshop.
The back features of Izabel Goulart’s stunning dress were so on point she had no choice but to only pose back-to-camera.
Not only is Zendaya’s blonde pixie super adorable on her, it also offsets her cute black gown with horse and stars motifs beautifully.
Georgia May Jagger looked so striking peeking at the camera from under her bangs that she didn’t need to do much else.
Style It girl Alexa Chung showed off the ruffle details at the back of her dress.
Talia Storm sparkled in a shimmering silver ensemble.
Even Kaia Gerber gave it a flick of her hair and a look over the shoulder.
See the rest of the fashion attendees of the Fashion Awards 2017 by clicking through the gallery below:
