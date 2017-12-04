Fashion Awards 2017: A Night Of The Fiercest Back Posing Of The Year

With the holiday season in full swing, it’s safe to say that glitter and sequins won at the 2017 Fashion Awards,

Arguably the fashion event of the year, the red carpet turn out at the Royal Albert Hall, on Monday 4 December, did not disappoint in the style department.

The red carpet arrivals’ recurring theme was overly fabulous posing - namely in the form of the classic strut-stop-turn back pose.

Hailey Baldwin led the pack in a fierce LBD from Topshop.