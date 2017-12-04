All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE

    Fashion Awards 2017: A Night Of The Fiercest Back Posing Of The Year

    Strut. Stop. Turn.

    04/12/2017 20:41 GMT

    With the holiday season in full swing, it’s safe to say that glitter and sequins won at the 2017 Fashion Awards,

    Arguably the fashion event of the year, the red carpet turn out at the Royal Albert Hall, on Monday 4 December, did not disappoint in the style department. 

    The red carpet arrivals’ recurring theme was overly fabulous posing - namely in the form of the classic strut-stop-turn back pose.

    Hailey Baldwin led the pack in a fierce LBD from Topshop

    Mike Marsland/BFC via Getty Images

    The back features of Izabel Goulart’s stunning dress were so on point she had no choice but to only pose back-to-camera.

    DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images

    Not only is Zendaya’s blonde pixie super adorable on her, it also offsets her cute black gown with horse and stars motifs beautifully. 

    Matt Crossick - PA Images via Getty Images

    Georgia May Jagger looked so striking peeking at the camera from under her bangs that she didn’t need to do much else. 

    David M. Benett via Getty Images

    Style It girl Alexa Chung showed off the ruffle details at the back of her dress.

    David M. Benett via Getty Images

    Talia Storm sparkled in a shimmering silver ensemble. 

    Darren Gerrish/BFC via Getty Images

    Even Kaia Gerber gave it a flick of her hair and a look over the shoulder. 

    Samir Hussein via Getty Images

    See the rest of the fashion attendees of the Fashion Awards 2017 by clicking through the gallery below:

    • Rita Ora
      Mike Marsland/BFC via Getty Images
    • Zendaya
      Mike Marsland/BFC via Getty Images
    • Ashley Graham
      Jeff Spicer/BFC via Getty Images
    • Yasmin Le Bon
      Mike Marsland/BFC via Getty Images
    • Hailey Baldwin
      Mike Marsland/BFC via Getty Images
    • Georgia May Jagger
      Mike Marsland/BFC via Getty Images
    • Irina Shayk
      Mike Marsland/BFC via Getty Images
    • Agyness Deyn
      Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    • Izabel Goulart
      Mike Marsland/BFC via Getty Images
    • Alexa Chung
      Matt Crossick - PA Images via Getty Images
    • Amber Valletta
      Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    • Charlotte Dellal
      Mike Marsland/BFC via Getty Images
    • Lewis Hamilton
      Matt Crossick - PA Images via Getty Images
    • Ruth Wilson
      David M. Benett via Getty Images
    • Isaac Carew
      Jeff Spicer/BFC via Getty Images
    • Poppy Delevingne
      Jeff Spicer/BFC via Getty Images
    • Holly Willoughby
      Darren Gerrish/BFC via Getty Images
    • Caroline Flack
      Matt Crossick - PA Images via Getty Images
    • Millie Mackintosh
      David M. Benett via Getty Images
    • Livia Firth
      Mike Marsland/BFC via Getty Images
    • Dame Natalie Massenet and Erik Torstensson
      Mike Marsland/BFC via Getty Images
    • Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert
      Mike Marsland/BFC via Getty Images
    • Jourdan Dunn
      Mike Marsland/BFC via Getty Images
    • Tallia Storm
      Matt Crossick - PA Images via Getty Images
    • Olga Kurylenko and Alice Temperley
      Darren Gerrish/BFC via Getty Images
    • Kaia Gerber
      Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    • Pamela Anderson
      Tristan Fewings/BFC via Getty Images
    • David Gandy
      Darren Gerrish/BFC via Getty Images
    • Lady Amelia Windsor
      Matt Crossick - PA Images via Getty Images

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionFashionCelebrity Style red carpetAlexa Chunghailey baldwinkaia gerberzendayafashion awardsIzabel Goulart

    Conversations