Taking up a new fitness regime, eating healthily or embracing ‘Veganuary’ are all popular lifestyle re-boots, but something you might not have thought of is giving your wardrobe a detox. Building a healthier, happier wardrobe is easier than you think. Here are a few tips on how to make the very best start to 2018, sartorially speaking. After all, healthy wardrobe, healthy mind...

CLEANSE

As with all good detox’s, the process starts with a really good cleanse. Tackle one wardrobe or set of drawers at a time, and literally take every last garment out before going through them and asking yourself:

When was the last time was that you wore said garment? Does it hold any sentimental value at all? Does it still fit or suit you?

If you haven’t worn it in the past year and you can’t see yourself wearing it again then it’s probably time to say goodbye. If you still love it and consider it to be a timeless piece you might come back to in years to come, then designate a small space or even a vacuum pack bag for pieces that are too good to throw (we won’t actually throw anything in the rubbish, more on that later). We all have certain clothes that have sentimental value for whatever reason but that we don’t wear - again put these pieces aside and stow away.

Try pieces that you aren’t sure about on. A ‘going out’ top that you spent your entire first pay packet on in the noughties probably doesn’t fit you, or your lifestyle anymore. Be honest with yourself. On the other hand a blazer that was once workwear might now look just the ticket paired with a new pair of slouchy jeans.

Make four piles - things to keep and wear regularly, things to keep but put away, things that need fixing, things that we want to get rid of.

DISPOSE / MEND

Please don’t throw clothes in the rubbish. It is estimated that last spring alone 235 million pieces of clothing ended up in landfill in the UK as people prepared their wardrobes for the summer. And once they are in the landfill, materials such as polyester can take up to 200 years to de-compose. Instead take it to a charity shop or a recycling centre. You could even make some money by selling online via re-sale sites. Providing one tonne of clothing for direct re-use by giving it to a charity shop or selling it online can result in a net greenhouse gas saving of 11 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent. That’s not a bad return.

For other pieces, it might just be a matter of make do and mend. A broken zip or small hole is simple to fix. Take it to your local seamstress or have a go at doing it yourself - you might even enjoy it. Extending the life of a garment by an extra nine months reduces its environmental impact by 20-30%.