Very few fashion brands have made public commitments to paying living wages to workers in their supply chain, according to a new sustainable fashion report.

Fashion Revolution has published its annual ‘Fashion Transparency Index’ report to deliver the good, the bad, and the downright ugly news about how the industry is doing in 2017.

One of its key findings this year was that only 34 brands (just over a third of those investigated) have made public commitments to paying living wages to workers in their supply chain.

And out of those 34, only four brands – H&M, Marks & Spencer, Puma and New Look - are reporting on progress towards achieving this aim, which is the real judge of how things are going behind the scenes, says the report.