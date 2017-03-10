Fast radio bursts are among the most mysterious phenomena in the universe and have baffled astronomers for years.

Now, researchers at Harvard have suggested the ultra-bright bursts could be evidence of interstellar spaceships in distant galaxies.

If that sounds too absurd to be true, bear with us; there’s method in the madness.

Despite a decade of research, scientists have been unable to identify a natural source for the beams, which are unusually bright given their distant origin and short duration. They travel billions of light-years and last for a millisecond.

Avi Loeb, a theorist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, says an artificial origin is “worth contemplating and checking”.