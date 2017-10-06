Father Loses Damages Claim After Ex-Girlfriend ‘Tricked Doctors Into Impregnating Her’

A father has lost his High Court action against a London IVF clinic over the conception of his daughter by his ex-partner after their split.

The man, who can only be identified as ARB, had sued IVF Hammersmith Ltd.

He said that his ex, R, had tricked doctors into impregnating her with a frozen egg fertilised by his sperm in October 2010, and claimed damages for the cost of the upkeep of the child, born the following summer.