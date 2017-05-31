All Sections
    31/05/2017 13:34 BST | Updated 31/05/2017 13:43 BST

    Vili Fualaau Splits From Mary Kay Letourneau Who Raped Him As A Boy

    The couple have two daughters together.

    A man who married his former sixth-grade teacher after she was jailed for raping him has filed for legal separation from her.

    Vili Fualaau, 33 asked the court for a legal separation from 55-year-old Mary Kay Letourneau on May 9, Seattle court records show.

    Letourneau is a former suburban Seattle teacher who became tabloid fodder when she was convicted in 1997 of raping the then 12-year-old Fualaau. She was 34 and a married mother-of-four when the relationship began.

    Heidi Gutman via Getty Images
    The couple with their children Audrey and Georgia 

    The couple married on May 20, 2005, in Woodinville, Washington, after she served a seven-year prison term for child rape, the Associated Press reports.

    The couple, which have two daughters together, were interviewed by Barbara Walters in 2015, during which Fualaau admitted the relationship was not always easy. 

    He said: “I don’t think there’s ever a full 10 good years of marriage... But you know, what matters is how you pull through all the bad times.” 

    Conversations