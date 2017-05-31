A man who married his former sixth-grade teacher after she was jailed for raping him has filed for legal separation from her.
Vili Fualaau, 33 asked the court for a legal separation from 55-year-old Mary Kay Letourneau on May 9, Seattle court records show.
Letourneau is a former suburban Seattle teacher who became tabloid fodder when she was convicted in 1997 of raping the then 12-year-old Fualaau. She was 34 and a married mother-of-four when the relationship began.
The couple married on May 20, 2005, in Woodinville, Washington, after she served a seven-year prison term for child rape, the Associated Press reports.
The couple, which have two daughters together, were interviewed by Barbara Walters in 2015, during which Fualaau admitted the relationship was not always easy.
He said: “I don’t think there’s ever a full 10 good years of marriage... But you know, what matters is how you pull through all the bad times.”