Homemade sex tapes have overtaken BDSM as the UK’s most popular fetish, according to new research.

It is believed easy access to smartphones has sparked the trend. Sex expert Annabelle Knight explains: “The growth in the popularity of smartphones has been a game-changer when it comes to sex. Virtually everyone has access to their own cameras and these can be used to make extremely erotic homemade movies which couples can enjoy together.”

The findings of the survey of 1,000 people were shared by online sex toy retailer Lovehoney ahead of London Fetish Weekend, which runs from 5-8 October.

Without further ado, here are the top 10 fetishes you need to know about:

1. Filming sex and making homemade X-rated movies

An increasing number of couples like to film sex sessions on their phones and many like to share these home movies with other consenting couples, according to Lovehoney’s research.

“That is fine as long as there is an element of trust,” Knight said.

“Sex selfies are great fun too and a brilliant way to generate excitement for couples when they are apart.”

2. BDSM

BDSM stands for bondage and discipline, domination and submission, sadism and masochism.

“It involves the power exchange between two consenting adults,” explained Knight. “The submissive does what the Dominant requires of them within their agreed boundaries of comfort.”

3. Sexual role play

“Using role play in the bedroom is about much more than indulging your long-held and unspoken fantasy about that traffic warden who once fined you,” said Annabelle.

“By adopting a different persona, many people find it easier to open up and explore situations and practises that they would never normally broach, allowing them to experience greater fulfilment and also bringing them closer to their partner.”

4. Wearing rubber, latex or leather

Yes, this fetish is all about gaining sexual enjoyment from having a partner wear rubber, latex or leather material. Or from wearing it yourself.

People who do this refer to themselves as ‘rubberists’, according to Lovehoney.

“The tight material acts as a type of sexual bondage,” Annabelle explained. “For some, the smell of rubber, latex or leather may also be a turn on.

“The fetish can range from wearing the more conventional types of items such as a cat suit to something more unusual such as a gas mask.”

5. Spanking

“The area of the buttocks that meets the back of the thigh is considered an erogenous zone and if contact is made with the right amount of pressure and frequency, it can result in arousal for many people,” Annabelle explained.

“Spanking elicits a whole array of psychological responses as well. It can take us back to our childhood, make us feel loved or humiliated, which many people find a turn on.

“The aim with spanking is to keep it sensual at all times and maintain that erotic energy between you and your lover.”