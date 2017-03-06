As uncertainty looms over what post-Brexit Britain will look like after Article 50 is triggered, campaigners are eager to assess the potential ramifications of the UK leaving the EU. Protections for women could be “at the bottom of the list of priorities” when Britain leaves the European Union, leaving campaigners fearful that gender equality will lag even further behind other countries on the continent. Sam Smethers, chief executive at the Fawcett Society, says she wants to make sure Britain is “the best place to be a woman”. But “rising hostility”, increased online harassment and unequal pay are just some of the challenges facing British women today, according to the Fawcett Society. This has prompted the women’s charity to launch a nine-month review into sex discrimination law as concerns grow that Brexit may lead to the clock being turned back on women’s rights.

Smethers tells The Huffington Post UK: “We’re not being anti-Brexit, we’re not trying to turn the clock back on that decision. “What we want to do is to make sure that we move forward in a progressive way and what we don’t want to do, in any way, is to allow us to slip backwards or give people who want to turn the clock back the opportunity to do so.” Smethers says that she does not want to see protections for women “at the bottom of the list of priorities” when Britain does leave the EU.

Demonstrators walk down Piccadilly during the Women's March on London, where protesters marched to promote women's rights in the wake of the US election result.

The Fawcett Society’s review is being headed by Dame Laura Cox, a retired High Court Justice, and co-ordinated by equality law expert Gay Moon. Panel members include equality law experts and a number of QCs. The Fawcett Society is seeking assurances from the government on a number of issues surrounding women’s rights. Main areas of concern regarding women’s rights and safety post-Brexit: 1. Maintaining employment rights and protections derived from EU legislation. 2. Ensuring EU co-operation to end violence against women and girls, tackle female genital mutilation and end human trafficking will continue unaffected. 3. The desirability of continuing to recognise restraining orders placed on abusive partners in EU Member States in the UK and restraining orders placed on abusive partners in the UK across the EU. But the fallout from June’s vote has sparked concern from campaigners. Hostility towards women, particularly Muslim women, has grown in recent months, according to Tell Mama, which supports victims of anti-Muslim hate. Muslim women are among those “very much targeted as a result of the Brexit vote”, Smethers says. Fiyaz Mughal, founder of Tell Mama, describes the EU Referendum result as a “trigger point” which created an opportunity for those who harboured resentment and hatred of Muslims to express their views. Following the EU Referendum there was a sharp increase in the number of racially or religiously aggravated offences recorded by police. The number of racially or religiously aggravated offences recorded by the police in July 2016 was 41% higher than in July 2015. “We saw a heightened spike of anti-Muslim hatred that was predominantly and overwhelmingly directed, at the street level, at visible Muslim women,” Mughal tells the Huffington Post UK.

'Visible Muslim women' were overwhelmingly targeted following the EU Referendum result, Tell Mama says.

Such targeting of Muslim women was not just unique to Brexit, he says. The murder of Lee Rigby, the Charlie Hebdo massacre and the terror attacks in Paris are all believed to have had a similar effect. “At each one of these points gender and visible religiosity is identically linked. “And so in the minds of the perpetrator, when they target a Muslim woman, there is a strong likelihood that their view of gender and their view of women in general is quite raw and that will then be allied with a sense of hatred or animosity towards Muslims in general, so the two things go together. “It is that visibility and it is that gender component which... creates the mix for somebody to think that they can say these things.” The impact of such hostility can be particularly damaging, eroding away at women’s confidence and independence. International events have also added to the “permissive nature” of abuse against women, campaigners say. “There has been a rising hostility towards women. “A permissive nature has developed, both in the climate here, but also internationally with the events in the States and the rise of [Donald] Trump,” Smethers says. “Looking at the presidential campaign, the way Hillary [Clinton] was targeted and the comments made about her, the fact he [Trump] made those comments about physically assaulting women and getting away with it - I think they have all compounded to create the things we thought we had all seen the back of,” Smethers adds. “It wouldn’t be such a permissive climate for those kinds of views to be aired but that’s what legitimises people who think they now can live with impunity and get away with it.”

The Fawcett Society says a 'permissive' climate has been allowed to develop where sexist views can be aired, pointing to Donald Trump's rhetoric directed at presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (right) as an example.