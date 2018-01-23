Violence against women and girls is “endemic” in the UK, a leading gender equality campaigner has warned as it calls for the legal system to be overhauled as it is “failing” women.

A report by the Fawcett Society, the first of its kind, examined laws that risked being undermined by Brexit and workplace protections, and found:

- Half of all women have experienced sexual harassment at work. - 64% of women of all ages have experienced unwanted sexual harassment in public places. - 1 in 5 women aged over 16 have experienced sexual assault. - In some sexual offences cases a victim’s sexual history evidence is being inappropriately used in court. - 38% of all men and 34% of all women said that if a woman goes out at night, wearing a short skirt, gets drunk and is the victim of a sexual assault she is totally or partly to blame.

The organisation’s Sex Discrimination Law Review Panel, chaired by retired High Court Justice Dame Laura Cox, calls for a number of reforms to the legal system.

They include strengthening the laws on sexual harassment at work to protect women from harassment by third parties, making ‘up-skirting’ an offence, and making any breach of a domestic abuse order a criminal offence.

Sam Smethers, chief executive of the Fawcett Society, said: “What we see is a deeply misogynistic culture where harassment and abuse are endemic and normalised coupled with a legal system that lets women down because in many cases it doesn’t provide access to justice.”

Dame Laura Cox added: “The evidence we received, of increasing levels of violence, abuse and harassment against women, was deeply disturbing.

“A lack of access to justice for such women has wide-ranging implications not only for the women themselves, but also for society as a whole and for public confidence in our justice system.”