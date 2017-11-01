Westminster’s “culture of abuse” can only end if sex harassment complaints are dealt with independently of MPs and political parties, a union boss representing Parliamentary staff has warned.

Dave Penman, general secretary of the First Division Association (FDA) of senior civil servants, suggested that the Tory party’s tiny majority and “partisan interest” meant that “House of Cards-style” misconduct would go unpunished as long as MPs had the final say in investigations.

Labour, Conservatives and other parties had “colluded” over the years to prevent abuse being properly dealt with and Parliament “will remain a 19th century workplace” until the power imbalance between MPs and their staff was resolved, he added.

Blogging for HuffPost UK, Penman said that it was time to end the “electoral maths” tied up with the current system of allowing a Parliamentary Standards Commissioner and the Commons Standards Committee to decide on complaints.

His words came amid yet more claims of misconduct in Westminster, with one unnamed staffer revealing she was sexually assaulted by an MP in his office and a Tory party aide went to police after he drink was ‘spiked’ by a suspected date rape drug in a Commons bar.

One former Parliamentary intern, James Greenhalgh told the BBC he was sexually assaulted by a former MP outside a Westminster bar in 2012.