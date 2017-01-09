Fearne Cotton is just like any other parent who leans on her mum friends for moral support when times are tough.

The 35-year-old, who is mum to three-year-old Rex and one-year-old Honey, said she is in constant communication with her friends who have kids, including Holly Willoughby.

“They’re your first port of call: ‘Has this happened?’, ‘Is this normal?’, ‘Is this ok?’ or ‘I’m feeling awful about this’,” Cotton said during an interview with AOL’s Build Series London.

“It’s instantly relieving to hear someone say: ‘Yes, I’ve been through that, you’re ok’, that is enough just to sort you out.”

Cotton said the main thing that helps her - in general life as well as motherhood - is having constant communication with her friends.

“Talking to other people is helpful and stops people feeling isolated,” Cotton added.

“The main thing is that we are in constant communication with each other. That’s the main remedy - talking and not holding things in that can be damaging.”

Cotton also touched on how motherhood has changed her.

“In every way, it definitely wasn’t how I expected at all,” she said.

“I think the main thing is that all of it is more extreme. The good bits are way better than I could have comprehended, but the tough bits are way harder.”

