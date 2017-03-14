Fearne Cotton Literally Sold The Clothes Off Her Own Back At The 'Fearne On Fashion' Pop-Up Shop

Fearne Cotton took the idea of suffering for fashion to the next level when she willingly shed her outfit for a customer at her ‘Fearne On Fashion’ pop-up shop.

Cotton hosted the charity pop-up at River Island Style Studio, on Oxford Street London, on Friday 3 March.

She assisted customers as they browsed the rails of items she had donated (including Mulberry, Charlotte Olympia and Isabel Marant pieces), as well as those collected from designers featured in the 10-part video series -including Matthew Williamson, House of Holland and William Vintage.