Fearne Cotton Literally Sold The Clothes Off Her Own Back At The 'Fearne On Fashion' Pop-Up Shop

Fearne Cotton took the idea of suffering for fashion to the next level when she willingly shed her outfit for a customer at her ‘Fearne On Fashion’ pop-up shop.
Cotton hosted the charity pop-up at River Island Style Studio, on Oxford Street London, on Friday 3 March.
She assisted customers as they browsed the rails of items she had donated (including Mulberry, Charlotte Olympia and Isabel Marant pieces), as well as those collected from designers featured in the 10-part video series -including Matthew Williamson, House of Holland and William Vintage.
Cotton was nervous ahead of the event, but she needn’t have been.
“I’ll be honest at about five to two I thought I’m going to puke, because no one was here and then by five past there was a queue, so I am over the moon,” she said.
“Although some people are liking the clothes maybe a little too much,” she added as two women showed an interest in the outfit she was wearing.
Relive the countdown to the event with Cotton in this, the final episode of the incredible ‘Fearne on Fashion’ series.