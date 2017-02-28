Fearne Cotton has written her first children’s book, which will be published in September 2017.

Cotton, who is mum to four-year-old Rex and one-year-old Honey, has created ‘Yoga Babies’ - a picture book that features a group of pre-schoolers who love yoga.

It aims to promote “family relaxation” by giving toddlers the option to try the poses, too.

“One of my favourite times of day is cuddling up with my kids at bedtime for a snuggle and a read,” Cotton said about the release of her book.

“’Yoga Babies’ combines the joy of reading with my love for yoga, which I like to practise with my children at home.”