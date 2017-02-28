Fearne Cotton has written her first children’s book, which will be published in September 2017.
Cotton, who is mum to four-year-old Rex and one-year-old Honey, has created ‘Yoga Babies’ - a picture book that features a group of pre-schoolers who love yoga.
It aims to promote “family relaxation” by giving toddlers the option to try the poses, too.
“One of my favourite times of day is cuddling up with my kids at bedtime for a snuggle and a read,” Cotton said about the release of her book.
“’Yoga Babies’ combines the joy of reading with my love for yoga, which I like to practise with my children at home.”
“Yoga is such a wonderful activity for all the family and has a hugely calming impact all round,” Cotton added.
“It’s great for coordination as well as health and wellbeing.
“I hope that ‘Yoga Babies’ is enjoyed by parents as well as kids and that the book brings lots of joy and fun.”
The text and illustrations in ‘Yoga Babies’ have been approved by a qualified yoga instructor for children, Marta Simonetti.
“I’m really excited about Fearne’s new release, Yoga Babies,” Simonetti said.
“It’s a brilliant way to bring yoga for children into the public consciousness, as it has become such a popular practice.
“Mums are really keen to further develop their affinity with their children and the practice itself has so many benefits for physical and mental wellbeing – I can’t recommend it enough.”
‘Yoga Babies’ will be published by Andersen Press as hardback on 7 September 2017.