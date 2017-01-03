Fearne Cotton has taken a peek behind the scenes of the fashion industry for a revealing new video series, which will premiere on The Huffington Post UK Style in January.

Cotton will join Build series on Monday 9 January to share some of what she learned while filming ‘Fearne On Fashion’ in a live interview.

“I am thrilled to be hosting this series,” said Cotton.

“I have always been so passionate about fashion, you can’t beat the buzz and excitement that it generates and the levels of creativity.

“So being given the opportunity to present an online series on this topic is especially exciting.”

James Grant

In the 10-part series Cotton meets British designers Henry Holland, Julien Macdonald, Matthew Williamson and Pam Hogg, as well as tastemakers including singers Mollie King and Ella Eyre, and blogger Vanessa Hong.

James Grant Fearne Cotton meets Matthew Williamson while filming 'Fearne On Fashion'.

She also shares an eye-opening insight into the chaos of Fashion Week, the virtues of vintage and what drives us to buy the latest high street trends in droves.

James Grant

