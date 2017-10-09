A number of female stars have hit back at calls for women in Hollywood to condemn Harvey Weinstein, asking why men too should not stand up and denounce the Oscar-winning film producer.

Last week, the New York Times alleged that over the course of three decades, Weinstein had made eight settlements with women who had accused him of unwanted physical contact and sexual harassment.

In the wake of the news, a series of female A-listers who had starred in his movies were criticised for failing to censure the 65-year-old, who had been one of Hollywood’s biggest power brokers.

“Meryl Streep, Nicola Kidman and Gwyneth Paltrow, who have all won Oscars for starring in Weinstein films, have made no public comment,” one story on MailOnline read.

“The three women have also been happy to provide interviewers and reporters profiling Weinstein with sound bites and quotes about their affinity for the exec.”