Female Grimsby Town Football Fans ‘Asked To Show Bras’ By Security At Stevenage Match

Female football fans have complained they were asked to lift their shirts and reveal their bras to security stewards at a match in Hertfordshire on Saturday. Mariners Trust, a Grimsby Town fan group, made the allegations in an open letter to Stevenage FC after the game at the Lamex Stadium this weekend. Describing the treatment of Grimsby supporters by the stewards as “among the worst our fans have experienced in decades of travelling across the world to watch football,” the letter claimed the incidents amounted to a “gross invasion of privacy.”

Rex Features Lamex Stadium, home to Stevenage FC, where the incidents allegedly took place this weekend

It said female fans were asked to lift their shirts in front of other supporters including men and male stewards and were even asked by female stewards if they could feel their bras if they confirmed they were underwired. The letter said: “The supporters were made to feel uncomfortable and when they replied they would ‘rather not’, they were ‘reluctantly’ left into the ground. This act would effectively constitute a sexual assault and these types of searches are unlawful.” It added that full body searches were also allegedly carried out on children as young as five, with at least one minor becoming visibly upset.