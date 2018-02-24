The number of films with women as their lead characters has fallen year on year, a new report has revealed.

The Center’s data, based on the top 100 highest-grossing films of the year, shows that just 24% of films had “sole female protagonists” in 2017, a 5% drop from the previous 12 months.

Of the 100 films looked at in the study, 58% were deemed to have a “sole male protagonist” (that’s considerably more than double the number for female protagonists), while the remaining 18% featured “ensemble” casts.