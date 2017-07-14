8 Times Andy Murray Called Out Sexism (And Secured Himself As A Feminist Hero)

Andy Murray may have crashed out of Wimbledon in a shock quarter-final, but he still proved himself a hero in many people’s eyes.

In a post-match press conference, the 30-year-old corrected a journalist for ignoring the women’s game.

The journalist declared Sam Querrey as “the first American player to reach the semi-final of a Slam since 2009”.

Not missing a beat, Murray cooly interrupted: “Male player.”

His flawless takedown has been praised by many, including Serena Williams.

It isn’t the first time the tennis star has used his platform to call out sexism in sport. Here are seven other moments where Murray has worn his feminist heart on his sleeve.

When he reminded John Inverdale about Venus and Serena Williams’ career successes