12 Issues All Feminists Have When Dating Men

Trying to channel Beyoncé and be a female boss 24/7 becomes just that bit harder when it comes to dating men.

It can be hard to reconcile your feminist principles when playing a game that constantly upholds traditional gender roles (and make us all neurotic about our pubic hair).

Here are 12 internal conflicts all feminists face when entering the world of dating.

1. Identifying as an independent woman, dying within five seconds of no male attention.