    17/03/2017 14:01 GMT | Updated 21/12/2017 10:12 GMT

    8 Empowering Feminist Books For Boys And Girls

    'We need more children’s books with female main characters.'

    Many kids love to read books (over and over again) so next time you’re browsing the bookshops, why not find a title that is empowering?

    It’s never too early to get children reading and learning about gender equality and breaking down stereotypes from a young age. And however subtle, those little messages can go a long way. 

    B.J. Epstein, senior lecturer in literature and public engagement at the University of East Anglia told HuffPost UK: “We need more children’s books with female main characters, and we especially need books with strong female main characters.

    “How can girls have dreams if they don’t have role models? Sometimes it’s hard to imagine a way to live if you don’t see people doing it, and I think girls are done a disservice by the lack of literature that features strong females.”

    So whether it’s for your child, your niece, your nephew or your friend’s child, we’ve rounded up eight empowering and feminist reads for boys and girls. 

    • She Persisted by Chelsea Clinton
      Twitter
      Clinton's book features the stories of 12 girls and women who “didn’t take no for an answer” and changed the world.
      Age range: Four- to eight-years-old.
      Buy: £9. Amazon.
    • Princess Smartypants by Babette Cole
      Amazon
      Cole's main character is a princess who does not wants to get married and wants to find her independence. So that's exactly what she does.
      Age range: three- to five-year-olds. 
      Buy: Amazon, £5.
    • The Wonderful Things You Will Be
      Amazon
      An illustrated book that has the messaging you can be who you want to be, you'll be brilliant and people will love you whatever.
      Age range: Three- to seven-year-olds. 
      Buy: Amazon, £14.99.
    • Goodnight Stories For Rebel Girls
      Amazon
      Dubbed a 'feminist bedtime book', this book introduces kids to 100 remarkable women and their extraordinary lives. It aims to be "empowering, moving and inspirational".
      Age range: Three- to 18-year-olds.
      Buy: Amazon, £14.
    • The Boy Who Cried Fabulous
      Amazon
      Main character Roger describes most things as "fabulous", but his parents ban it from his vocabulary. This book shows children supporting Roger with his describing words and all the "fabulous" things he has to say.
      Age range: Three- to seven-year-olds. 
      Buy: Amazon, £2.
    • Rose Revere, Engineer
      Amazon
      Rose breaks a stereotype of young girls and dreams of becoming a great engineer. She works with her aunt on an invention and despite it not going the way she planned, she's reminded you can only truly fail if you quit. 
      Age range: five- to seven-year-olds. 
      Buy: Amazon, £7.69.
    • Not All Princesses Dress in Pink
      Amazon
      A book that shows princesses "come in all kinds", showing girls jumping in mud puddles, climbing trees, playing sports and making messes - all while wearing their tiaras.
      Age range: Four- to eight-year-olds. 
      Buy: Amazon, £13.
    • Free to Be: You and Me
      Amazon
      This book celebrates individuality and challenges gender stereotypes of boys and girls, hoping to empower kids to be who they want to be - not who they're told to be. 
      Age range: Three years old and up.
      Buy: Amazon, £11.99.

