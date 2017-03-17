Many kids love to read books (over and over again) so next time you’re browsing the bookshops, why not find a title that is empowering?

It’s never too early to get children reading and learning about gender equality and breaking down stereotypes from a young age. And however subtle, those little messages can go a long way.

B.J. Epstein, senior lecturer in literature and public engagement at the University of East Anglia told HuffPost UK: “We need more children’s books with female main characters, and we especially need books with strong female main characters.