    17/05/2017 14:38 BST | Updated 18/05/2017 11:44 BST

    Feminist Shows Ugly Truth About What Happens When You Agree With Men's Compliments

    'I responded 'I know' to a compliment once and the guy got so nasty.'

    Next time you receive a compliment from a guy, we dare you to agree with him.

    According to activist Feminista Jones, if a woman says “yes, I know” when a man gives her a compliment (such as “you look nice”), it doesn’t go down well. 

    In fact, Jones believes agreeing with a compliment in a confident manner is a sure-fire way to piss a lot of men off  - and it comes down to the expectation that “women show no self-appreciation”.

    It seems a lot of women agree with her theory, as her recent tweet on the topic received more than 8,000 likes. 

    In further tweets, Jones said she has first-hand experience of annoying men through her reaction to compliments.

    “They even complain when you say ‘thanks’ with a straight face instead of ‘thank you’ with frilly giggles and fake blushed,” she said.

    “I’ve had several men tell me they found ‘thanks’ an offensive reply to a compliment given to a woman.”

    Jones puts this down to the fact that women are expected to “show no self-appreciation” and are meant to be “overjoyed by someone (a man) saying something positive about them”.

    In response to her thread, other women shared their experiences of facing a backlash after agreeing with a compliment. 

