Feminist Shows Ugly Truth About What Happens When You Agree With Men's Compliments

Next time you receive a compliment from a guy, we dare you to agree with him.

According to activist Feminista Jones, if a woman says “yes, I know” when a man gives her a compliment (such as “you look nice”), it doesn’t go down well.

In fact, Jones believes agreeing with a compliment in a confident manner is a sure-fire way to piss a lot of men off - and it comes down to the expectation that “women show no self-appreciation”.

It seems a lot of women agree with her theory, as her recent tweet on the topic received more than 8,000 likes.