Is Fenty Beauty Cruelty Free? And Other Things You Might Be Wondering About The Brand

The launch of Fenty Beauty took place on the last day of London Fashion Week (19 September), at an incredible event hosted by Harvey Nichols in Knightsbridge.

The collection includes foundations, concealers, highlighters and lip glosses suitable for every skin tone. Something for which we’re all grateful.

One thing’s for sure, Fenty Beauty has already made quite the splash. But fans have a few burning questions, which we’ve answered below.

Is It Cruelty Free?

Yes! Fenty Beauty is absolutely cruelty free, according to Pop Sugar.