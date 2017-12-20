All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE

    Nothing Says That Rihanna Gets You Like The Fact She Named A Fenty Lipstick 'PMS'

    It's moody brown, okay?!

    20/12/2017 11:05 GMT

    Fenty Beauty is releasing a new line of lipsticks in flattering warm shades to suit everybody and one colour has caught the eye of many: the one called PMS. 

    To say that Fenty Beauty has taken 2017 by storm would be an understatement and it seems Rihanna will stop at nothing to show her fans that she’s on side.

    The Mattemoiselle Plush Matte lipstick comes in 14 shades, including a ‘moody brown’ shade called PMS.

    Rihanna even modelled the lipstick, affecting a beautifully sulky demeanour, and shared the look via Instagram.  

    Rihanna said about the new collection: “Lipstick is all about having fun and expressing your mood at any given moment.”

    “This collection makes it easier than ever because there’s a colour for everyone.”

    According to Riri, it’s dropping on Boxing Day, Tuesday 26 December.

    A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:styleBeautyMakeupRihannaLipstickfenty beauty

    Conversations