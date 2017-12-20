Nothing Says That Rihanna Gets You Like The Fact She Named A Fenty Lipstick 'PMS'

Fenty Beauty is releasing a new line of lipsticks in flattering warm shades to suit everybody and one colour has caught the eye of many: the one called PMS.

To say that Fenty Beauty has taken 2017 by storm would be an understatement and it seems Rihanna will stop at nothing to show her fans that she’s on side.

The Mattemoiselle Plush Matte lipstick comes in 14 shades, including a ‘moody brown’ shade called PMS.

Rihanna even modelled the lipstick, affecting a beautifully sulky demeanour, and shared the look via Instagram.