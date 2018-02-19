Fergie Slated For 'Murdering' American National Anthem With Jazzed Up Version

Former Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie had fans reaching for their earplugs as she performed the US national anthem at a basketball game over the weekend.

The star was slated for her jazzed-up rendition of the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ when she took to the stage at the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday (18 February).

Fergie had tried to put her own spin on the iconic tune, which was always going to be polarising, and it didn’t help that she also missed a couple of the notes during the performance.