Fergie has spoken out following her polarising performance of the US national anthem over the weekend.

On Sunday night (19 February), Fergie was invited to perform the ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ at the NBA All-Star Game, making the rather unusual choice to remix the iconic song in a jazzed-up style.

Her artistic choice, not to mention her less-than-stellar delivery, didn’t sit well with all viewers, though, with the former Black Eyed Peas singer now having had her say over the performance.