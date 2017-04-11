Fern Britton Fears She Will Never Shake Off THAT 'This Morning' Dunking Beef Gaffe

And over 10 years on from the hilarious TV gaffe, the presenter has admitted she fears she will never shake off her unfortunate innuendo, believing it could end up on her gravestone.

For those who don’t remember, the moment in question saw Fern and then ‘This Morning’ co-host Phillip Schofield trying out a spot of roast beef, following a segment about dunking biscuits - something which Phil admitted he wasn’t a fan of.

But when Fern caught sight of him dipping his slice of beef in a pot of Dijon mustard, she couldn’t help but point out he didn’t mind “dunking a bit of beef”. Cue much hilarity and a TV blooper that has since been watched millions of times on YouTube.

So, when HuffPost UK caught up with Fern behind-the-scenes at her new ITV cookery series ‘Culinary Genius’, there was one question we just had to ask her: Does she still love dunking a bit of beef?

“Well I think the line actually was, looking at Phillip and going, ‘So… you don’t mind dunking a bit of beef, do you?’,” she howled.

“That might be on my gravestone!”