Ferne McCann Shares Daughter's Unusual Name After Giving Birth A Week Early

Ferne McCann has taken to social media to share her baby daughter’s name, just three days after giving birth.
The ‘TOWIE’ star revealed that she has named her first child, Sunday.
Posting a picture of herself and the newborn at home on Sunday 5 November, McCann told her 1.8 million Instagram followers: “I thought today would be the perfect day to tell you all her name...meet Sunday.”
Sunday is a unisex name and first surged in popularity when Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman named their daughter Sunday Rose in 2008.
According to the Baby Centre, the name was ranked 4,236 most popular worldwide in 2017.
It has English origins, after the day of the week, and isn’t known to have any alternative meanings.
The name has so far been met with a mixed response, with many fans loving the new mum’s unconventional choice, and others claiming it was “confusing”.
One commenter said: “Literally can’t name her that. Like it’s harsh.”
But another wrote: “Sunday! I actually love that name!”
McCann did not comment on whether Sunday’s father, her ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins who is currently standing trial over an acid attack in April, had helped with choosing the name.
Sunday was born on Thursday 2 November, a whole week before McCann’s original due date.
″Didn’t expect to see you a week early. I’m so in love and bursting with pride.”
McCann told Holly Willoughby on ‘This Morning’ that she hadn’t been planning to get pregnant.
“My mum said do a test. I bought two just to be sure. I took one test, it said that I was pregnant - you almost don’t believe it - then I did the other one.
