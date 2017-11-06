Ferne McCann Shares Daughter's Unusual Name After Giving Birth A Week Early

Posting a picture of herself and the newborn at home on Sunday 5 November, McCann told her 1.8 million Instagram followers : “I thought today would be the perfect day to tell you all her name...meet Sunday.”

Ferne McCann has taken to social media to share her baby daughter’s name, just three days after giving birth .

A post shared by Ferne (@fernemccann) on Nov 5, 2017 at 4:57am PST

Sunday is a unisex name and first surged in popularity when Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman named their daughter Sunday Rose in 2008.

According to the Baby Centre, the name was ranked 4,236 most popular worldwide in 2017.

It has English origins, after the day of the week, and isn’t known to have any alternative meanings.

The name has so far been met with a mixed response, with many fans loving the new mum’s unconventional choice, and others claiming it was “confusing”.

One commenter said: “Literally can’t name her that. Like it’s harsh.”

But another wrote: “Sunday! I actually love that name!”

McCann did not comment on whether Sunday’s father, her ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins who is currently standing trial over an acid attack in April, had helped with choosing the name.