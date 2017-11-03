Ferne McCann’s has given birth to her first child - a baby girl.

The ‘TOWIE’ star revealed her little girl had taken her by surprise by arriving a week before her due date.

“Welcome to the world my darling,” she wrote on Instagram as she shared the first photo of her daughter on Thursday 2 November.

“Didn’t expect to see you a week early. I’m so in love in bursting with pride. It’s a girl.”