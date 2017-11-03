All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS

    Ferne McCann Gives Birth To A Baby Girl A Week Before Her Due Date

    McCann has shared the first photo of her newborn baby.

    03/11/2017 08:33 GMT

    Ferne McCann’s has given birth to her first child - a baby girl.

    The ‘TOWIE’ star revealed her little girl had taken her by surprise by arriving a week before her due date.

    “Welcome to the world my darling,” she wrote on Instagram as she shared the first photo of her daughter on Thursday 2 November.

    “Didn’t expect to see you a week early. I’m so in love in bursting with pride. It’s a girl.”

    A post shared by Ferne (@fernemccann) on

    McCann’s pregnancy has been full of surprises. She told Holly Willoughby on ‘This Morning’ that she hadn’t been planning to get pregnant.

    “Missing a period is the biggest indicator,” she said. “I was really worried.

    “My mum said do a test. I bought two just to be sure. I took one test, it said that I was pregnant - you almost don’t believe it - then I did the other one.

    “So I got over the initial shock. My mum, my family, everyone got over the initial shock and I’m just so excited.

    “I feel like this is a blessing.”

    She also revealed that she hadn’t found out the sex of her baby at her scan appointment as she wanted that to be a surprise when she gave birth.

    Ricky Vigil via Getty Images
    Ferne McCann 

    The newborn’s father, McCann’s ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins, is currently standing trial over an acid attack at a London nightclub in April.

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:parentsnew parentscelebrity parentsbirth announcementchildbirthFerne McCann

    Conversations