Ferne McCann is pregnant with her first child.

A representative for the 26-year-old ‘TOWIE’ star has confirmed the news following speculation over whether she is expecting began to circulate over the past couple of days.

The news comes after McCann’s now ex-boyfriend, Arthur Collins, was charged with 14 counts of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm following an acid attack at a Hackney nightclub.

McCann’s spokesperson told OK! Online on Monday 24 April: “Ferne is grateful for the sympathetic way news of her pregnancy has been covered and people’s support and obviously her first concern is for her child’s health.”