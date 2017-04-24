Ferne McCann is pregnant with her first child.
A representative for the 26-year-old ‘TOWIE’ star has confirmed the news following speculation over whether she is expecting began to circulate over the past couple of days.
The news comes after McCann’s now ex-boyfriend, Arthur Collins, was charged with 14 counts of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm following an acid attack at a Hackney nightclub.
McCann’s spokesperson told OK! Online on Monday 24 April: “Ferne is grateful for the sympathetic way news of her pregnancy has been covered and people’s support and obviously her first concern is for her child’s health.”
The spokesperson continued: “Accordingly she does not wish to discuss the pregnancy further given the early stage it is at and the immense strain that Ferne is currently under.
“Nor does she wish to discuss her ex-boyfriend who she does not recognise from the events of the last week.”
The spokesperson went on to say McCann is in “no way seeking sympathy” for her situation and is determined to do what she can to have a “happy healthy child”.
McCann and Collins dated briefly in 2016 and reconciled after her time on E4’s ‘Celebs Go Dating’.