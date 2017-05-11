Ferne McCann has given her first interview since her ex-boyfriend was arrested and charged following an acid attack at a London nightclub. The 26-year-old former ‘TOWIE’ star broke her silence following a tough few weeks, which saw Arthur Collins charged with intent to do grievous bodily harm. A tearful Ferne, who is pregnant with her ex’s baby, told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that she feared how the public would react to her.

Rex Ferne McCann

She explained: “I think being in the public eye, that was a concern for me. I thought to myself, are the public going to judge me? Are they going to have an opinion, which they’re entitled to… I think that was natural feelings to have. “However, I actually didn’t need to worry. The public have been - [tearfully adding] I want to get my words out - so amazing and so supportive and that is what’s got me through. Ferne added that the public’s support has helped her get through the last few weeks.

Rex

“Reading through the private messages on Instagram has been so touching and so humbling,” she said. “That’s what I’m so grateful for because everyone’s words, from single mothers to single fathers, to people that have followed my career, to people that have never even seen me on TV, everyone has been - sorry, I need to get myself together - so supportive and I think that’s what gets me the most when people’s kindness has just been lovely.” Ferne also spoke about her pregnancy, insisting that her unborn baby is her biggest priority. She said: “This isn’t how I imagined my first pregnancy to be. It’s not about what happened it is about this baby. My main… [getting upset] I’m going to be strong, I’m going to try and keep it together… I really don’t want to cry. My main concern and priority is the baby. ‘This Morning’ is on ITV every weekday at 10.30am