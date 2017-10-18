Ferne McCann Inspires Mums To Share The Odd Smells They Craved During Pregnancy

Ferne McCann has revealed in recent weeks her pregnancy cravings have developed from an appetite for salt and vinegar crisps into something altogether stranger.

The former TOWIE star told OK! magazine that although she spent her first and second trimester eating endless bags of crisps, now she is constantly craving the smell of damp sponges, or any source of built-up moisture.

“I’ve gone from craving salt and vinegar crisps to weird damp smells,” she said.

“I could sit here and take great pleasure in burying my nose in a sponge.”