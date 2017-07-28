The owner of a £260,000 Ferrari has walked away with just cuts and bruises after totalling the car just an hour after picking it up.
The high-performance Ferrari 430 Scuderia was reduced to a twisted wreck following the prang on the M1 near junction 37 in South Yorkshire on Thursday afternoon.
South Yorkshire Police said on Twitter the driver lost control before the car - which is capable of 0-60mph in just 3.6 seconds - “went airborne and burst into flames” in the wet conditions.
It hurtled 50 metres down a bank and ended up in a field, where it caught fire and had to be extinguished by firefighters.
In a statement on Facebook police added: “Officers asked the driver what sort of car he ‘had’ to which he replied ‘It was a Ferrari’.
“Demonstrating a sense of damaged pride he then said ‘I’ve only just got it, picked it up an hour ago’.”
They added: “Over the past couple of weeks there has been a number of collisions where driving styles have not reflected the road and weather conditions. Please take more care!”
The Ferrari 430 Scuderia (which means ‘stable’) has a top speed of 198mph and was unveiled by Michael Schumacher at the 2007 Frankfurt Auto Show.