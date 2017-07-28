The owner of a £260,000 Ferrari has walked away with just cuts and bruises after totalling the car just an hour after picking it up.

The high-performance Ferrari 430 Scuderia was reduced to a twisted wreck following the prang on the M1 near junction 37 in South Yorkshire on Thursday afternoon.

South Yorkshire Police said on Twitter the driver lost control before the car - which is capable of 0-60mph in just 3.6 seconds - “went airborne and burst into flames” in the wet conditions.