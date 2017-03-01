Ryan Murphy’s new anthology show ‘Feud’ hasn’t even made it onto the air yet, and we’re already champing at the bit for the second series.

Why?

Because it’s now been confirmed that when series two debuts in 2018, it will centre around the relationship between Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

The first series of ‘Feud’ already has two A-listers in its lead roles, with Susan Sarandon playing Bette Davis and Jessica Lange portraying Joan Crawford, which has got us thinking about who could take on the part of Princess Di

Given Ryan’s star power as one of TV’s biggest producers, we don’t think he’ll have any trouble pulling in big name talent, but at the same time, he could seize the opportunity to push a lesser-known star into the spotlight.

While we’re probably in for a long wait before the casting announcement, here are a few of our suggestions to play Lady Di...