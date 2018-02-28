Fewer straight couples are choosing to get hitched as marriage rates reach lall-time low since records began, with just 239,020 marriages between opposite-sex couples occurring in 2015. The figures, released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), indicate a decrease of opposite-sex marriage by 3.4% since 2014. It follows a gradual longterm decline in the popularity of marriage that has occurred since the 1970s, with a few fluctuations along the way, the researchers said. Relationship experts believe the trend may be linked to the high cost of weddings in the UK, along with the diminishing societal pressure to get married. The report is also the first ONS analysis to give a comprehensive look into rates of same-sex marriage. Marriage between same-sex couples has only been legal since 29 March 2014 and consequently, 2015 represents the first full year of data. Same-sex marriages accounted for 2.6% of all marriages, with 6,493 taking place in 2015. More than half (56%) of these marriages were between female couples, while a further 9,156 same-sex couples converted their civil partnership into a marriage in 2015.

Rawpixel via Getty Images

The ONS marriage data is gathered from information recorded when marriages are registered as part of civil registration, a legal requirement of marriage. The findings indicate a dramatic move away from religious marriage ceremonies. While marriage rates among opposite-sex couples decreased overall, religious ceremonies decreased by 8% since 2014, while civil ceremonies decreased by 1.6%. Same-sex couples also mostly celebrated their marriages with civil ceremonies. There were only 44 religious ceremonies accounting for 0.7% of all marriages between same-sex couples in 2015. The average age when people choose to get married has also seen a “slight increase” since 2014. The average age of women marrying men in 2015 was 35.1 years, while the average age of men marrying women was 37.5 years. This is up from 34.6 years for women and 37.0 years for men in 2014. Among same-sex couples, the average age for women getting married in 2015 was 37 years, while for men it was 40.6 years.

How old are brides and grooms in England and Wales? Here are the average ages in 2015 https://t.co/YbrzAlOfSu pic.twitter.com/S6utp7MoRZ — ONS (@ONS) February 28, 2018