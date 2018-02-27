Thirty Years After FGM Was First Outlawed, A Successful Prosecution Will Have To Wait

Channel 4

Detective Chief Inspector Leanne Pook has spent her entire career putting criminals in the dock. Now she has to defend herself in the court of public opinion after the collapse last week of a trial accusing a father of mutilating his daughter. The judge ordered a non-guilty verdict. It’s been a turbulent week for DCI Pook. But she insists she remains just as determined to help stop the scourge of female genital mutilation in Britain as she was six years ago, when she had what she describes as a life-changing encounter with one of the Bristol Somali community, with whom she has since forged close links. After dedicating much of her career to child protection in Avon & Somerset, she’d been tasked with leading work in the region not only to prevent British women and girls being cut - but also to bring the perpetrators to justice. She’d attended an event at Bristol University, along with 400 other people - when a 15 year old boy, Mukhtar Hassan, stood up and addressed the audience passionately. Why, he asked, was he, as a boy, concerned about FGM? His answer, DCI Pook recalls, was simple: “He said, ‘I may be a man, but I’m somebody’s son, I’m somebody’s brother, I’m somebody’s friend, and one day I will be somebody’s father.’” This seasoned police officer says it moved her to tears. “It blew my mind,” she remembers. If 15 year-old Mukhtar had the guts to stand up in front of an audience of hundreds and tell them FGM needed to end, DCI Pook felt she owed it to him - and all the thousands of women and girls mutilated up and down the country – to do everything she possibly could to put a halt to the practice. For more than three decades, FGM has been illegal in the UK, but no one has ever been successfully prosecuted. One Spring day in 2016, DCI Pook took a call which might have changed the course of history.

Channel 4

A Bristol-based charity, Integrate - of which DCI Pook is herself a trustee - informed her one of their activists had witnessed a local taxi driver apparently admitting that he’d had his daughter cut. DCI Pook and her team swung into action with an investigation, which was to prove highly controversial. They identified the taxi driver, and discovered he had several children, including a six-year-old girl. A medical examination carried out by a Bristol-based paediatrician revealed an injury to her clitoris. But it’s so small - a 2-3mm lesion - it’s described as a possible “type 4” cut - so there are immediate question-marks over whether, legally, it amounts to mutilation. It’s the first of many setbacks in the case. Some have claimed that type 4 FGM should be permitted as a cultural practice. DCI Pook has little patience with that argument, suggesting that because many of the victims of FGM are from black and minority ethnic communities, a subtle kind of racism is at play here. “I just think...if we had a little white girl here and we took off the very tip of her finger, there would be bloody outrage!” she says. Her colleague Dave Evry agrees: “People need to know that these girls are held down by, often, their mothers and their aunts and their grandmothers. Just because something can be minor, a minor nick or a pinprick or a cut to the clitoris or, you know, parts of the vagina - any cut is painful.” Muna Hassan, Mukhtar’s sister, a passionate anti-FGM campaigner working for the charity Integrate, where DCI Pook is trustee, highlights the controversy of FGM within the Somali community. Not all men in the Bristol area are as supportive as her brother. “Men can somehow find a way to be a collective when it comes to talking about the vaginas,” she says, adding that if people feel targeted by the police, they need to start the kind of dialogue she and her family have with DCI Pook. “We have to be really honest to ourselves, FGM is still something that is happening in the UK, and if communities feel like they are being targeted and attacked, have those conversations with the police. Sit down with each other.” The longer the investigation continued, the harder DCI Pook had to work to keep the community onside, and the police and other agencies were to face questions about the delays. And then there was a development which the police officer would later describe as a “hammer blow” to the case.

Channel 4