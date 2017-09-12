We’ve caught a glimpse of Ana’s wedding dress ahead of ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ release in 2018 and we’re in love.

We’re not alone, just look at the fan banter on this:

Since the internet is clearly hyped up over this beautiful wedding gown

Since the internet is clearly hyped up over this beautiful wedding gown, we thought we’d do a round-up of similar styles with beautiful back-detailing you can get your hands on (or at least add to your Pinterest board with).

Amanda Wakeley

Amanda Wakeley has been ruling the bridal roost for decades now and this beautiful lace gown (price on request) does her justice.

Sottero and Midgley

We think this gorgeous Julianna dress from Sottero and Midgley (price on request) is so dreamy and delicate, Mrs Grey might want it as a back-up.

Whistles

This Rose Wedding Dress from Whistles is £599

Heboes

This mermaid off-the-shoulder wedding dress from Hebeos is so regal, it’s hard to believe it’s only £114.

Asos