We’ve caught a glimpse of Ana’s wedding dress ahead of ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ release in 2018 and we’re in love.
We’re not alone, just look at the fan banter on this:
Since the internet is clearly hyped up over this beautiful wedding gown, we thought we’d do a round-up of similar styles with beautiful back-detailing you can get your hands on (or at least add to your Pinterest board with).
Amanda Wakeley has been ruling the bridal roost for decades now and this beautiful lace gown (price on request) does her justice.
We think this gorgeous Julianna dress from Sottero and Midgley (price on request) is so dreamy and delicate, Mrs Grey might want it as a back-up.
This Rose Wedding Dress from Whistles is £599
This mermaid off-the-shoulder wedding dress from Hebeos is so regal, it’s hard to believe it’s only £114.
This ASOS dress is just £120. Steep for a Friday night party dress - a steal for a wedding day gown.