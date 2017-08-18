Two people have died and eight were injured in a stabbing attack in the western Finnish city of Turku on Friday, police have said. Police shot a man, reportedly in the leg, following the attack. The man has been taken into custody. At a news conference on Friday, police said that six people needed hospital treatment.

RONI LEHTI via Getty Images Rescue personnel have cordoned off the area at the Turku Market Square in the Finnish city of Turku where several people were stabbed on August 18, 2017

Police have asked that people “leave and avoid central Turku”, AFP reports. Finnish police said they are looking for more potential suspects in connection to the incident.

Lehtikuva Lehtikuva / Reuters Finnish police patrol the streets, after stabbings in Turku.

Lehtikuva Lehtikuva / Reuters Finnish police patrols on motorbike after stabbings in Turku.

Anttoni Numminen, a half British, half Finnish, student who lives near the scene of the attack, was at home when he heard gunshots at around 4.30pm local time. The 17-year-old told HuffPost UK: “I saw the aftermath. There was a large police presence and a helicopter. I heard gunshots. “We were about to step outside but we were told we could not go out by the proprietor of my building. We were told people should stay in. “People who were there were seeking refuge in businesses and shops. Obviously there was a bit of panic. People coming in and seeking refuge in our building. “Luckily no one there was injured but friends were messaging me saying people had been stabbed and they believed they saw someone shot. “People said they could see bodies. We are in shock as it is quite close to home but nothing is unexpected in the current state the world is in.”

BERNAT MAJO via Getty Images A photo taken from the instagram account of BernatMajo shows police officers and rescuers standing in a street in the Finnish city of Turku.

RONI LEHTI via Getty Images An armed police officer stands guard at the Turku Market Square in the Finnish city of Turku where several people were stabbed on August 18, 2017.

Feridun Akpiner, a Kurdish research assistant at the University of Turku, was metres from the city centre.

Here is a map showing Puutori-Market Square in Turku, Finland where police have shot a man suspected of stabbing several people pic.twitter.com/UyW4OLakyk — Press Association (@PA) August 18, 2017

The 24-year-old who has lived in Finland for 20 years, told HuffPostUK: “I just heard from my friends stabbings had happened in the centre of town. My friends said there was one old woman who was dead and another victim heavily wounded. “I was in my university office and I went outside and there were many ambulances and police cars. I wanted to go to the city centre but in our WhatsApp group for people working at the university we were told it was not allowed. “Some people were running away from the city centre. I have to say I am really shocked. “I would have never believed it would happen here but on the other hand I heard in the local media a lot of young men had joined Isis and these attacks are now happening everywhere. Finnish are very peaceful people.” Many people have said on social media that they witnessed several shots being fired.

A likely terrorist attack just occurred in Turku, Finland. I saw the police shoot a man. — Jesse Brown (@JesseBrown775) August 18, 2017

Under lockdown in the center of Turku, several people injured possibly dead. Large police and ambulance presence. — Mr. Anttoni Numminen (@A_Numminen_Esq) August 18, 2017

@Turkukaupunki @finland knife attack in Turku with several dead. Horrible. Just in front of us. Nothing we could have done. Ran like hell! — Kent Svensson (@kent_els) August 18, 2017

Finnish police said there will be reinforced security at Helsinki Airport and train stations following the attack.

LINDA MANNER via Getty Images Finnish police patrols in front of the Central Railway Station in Helsinki, on August 18, 2017