A man accused of carrying out the Finsbury Park terror attack has denied driving the van which mowed down Muslims in north London. Darren Osborne, of Glyn Rhosyn in Cardiff, is alleged to have deliberately mowed down people outside two mosques in north London shortly after 12.15am on June 19 last year, leaving one dead and several injured. Witnesses saw the white vehicle accelerating as it approached the group, leaving them “splattered all over the place” and killing Makram Ali, the jury at Woolwich Crown Court has previously been told.

PA Wire/PA Images A court artist sketch of Darren Osborne (centre) at Woolwich Crown Court in London

But taking to the witness box on Tuesday afternoon, Osborne denied he was the driver of the van involved. Defence barrister Lisa Wilding QC said to Osborne: “Were you the driver of the van?” Osborne replied: “No.” Ms Wilding said: “Did you know who was the driver of the van?”

The defendant said: “A guy called Dave.” Ms Wilding said: “Do you know Dave’s other name?” Osborne said: “No I do not.” The defendant said he knew Dave and had met him in a pub in Treforest, called the Pick and Shovel, in early April or March last year. Osborne told the court that he had also met a man called Terry Jones, and that the three of them would discuss their social and political views. He said the trio had originally planned to go to Rochdale, Greater Manchester, adding: “That was our intended target.” Asked if this plan had been put into effect, he said: “Unfortunately not.”

PA/ Metropolitan police Makram Ali was killed in the attack