Detectives investigating the death of a pub worker who was killed in a park on Christmas Eve have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

The 31-year-old was taken into custody from an address in Dalston, east London, on Monday following the death of 22-year-old Iuliana Tudos.

Ms Tudos, who also called herself Julie, was found dead in Finsbury Park, near her north London home, on December 27, having gone missing on Christmas Eve.