Police have arrested a man after a boy, one, died and a girl of the same age was left in a critical condition after being injured in a north London flat.

Bidhya Sagar Das was arrested in the Hackney area on suspicion of murder and attempted murder at 7.15 pm on Sunday, 19 March.

He has been taken to an east London police station where he remains in custody.

Police said the suspect was at the flat shortly before the injured children were found, but left before emergency services were called.

Detectives launched manhunt for the 33-year-old following the incident, which police were called to at 11.10pm on Saturday to the property in Wilberforce Road, Finsbury Park.