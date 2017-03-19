Police have arrested a man after a boy, one, died and a girl of the same age was left in a critical condition after being injured in a north London flat.
Bidhya Sagar Das was arrested in the Hackney area on suspicion of murder and attempted murder at 7.15 pm on Sunday, 19 March.
He has been taken to an east London police station where he remains in custody.
Police said the suspect was at the flat shortly before the injured children were found, but left before emergency services were called.
Detectives launched manhunt for the 33-year-old following the incident, which police were called to at 11.10pm on Saturday to the property in Wilberforce Road, Finsbury Park.
Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and found a boy and girl with critical injuries.
The toddlers were taken to an east London hospital, but the boy was pronounced dead at 12.48am, police said. The girl remains in hospital in a critical condition.
The Metropolitan Police said the child’s next of kin are aware and that formal identification and a post-mortem will be carried out.
Detective Chief Inspector Dave Whellams, who is leading the murder investigation, said:
“This is clearly a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with the family of the two young children.
“Despite the best efforts of medical professionals a baby boy sadly died in the early hours of this morning.
“A baby girl currently remains in a critical condition and is receiving specialist medical care.
“Whilst we remain in the early stages of the investigation, a man has now been arrested. I would still like to hear from anyone who may have any information regarding this terrible incident.”
Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8345 3775.