The vigil took place less than 24 hours after a white van ploughed into people leaving midnight prayers on north London’s Seven Sisters Road, which resulted in one death and nine injuries.

Hundreds of people have laid flowers at the scene of the attack on Muslim worshippers in Finsbury Park in a show of unity and defiance.

The scene was captured perfectly by James Bevan.

Incredible moment as hundreds of Londoners brought 🌹 in solidarity with worshippers at Finsbury Park Mosque inc @SadiqKhan #WeStandTogether pic.twitter.com/X1aFqF5Jxp

Brendan Cox, the widowed husband of murdered MP Jo Cox, and London mayor Sadiq Khan were among those in attendance.

Tonight I met members of Finsbury Park Mosque. I was awed by their resilience&by the hundreds of locals who came to give flowers& kindness🇬🇧

Moving evening tonight here in #FinsburyPark alongside the community. The kindness & generosity of Londoners is inspiring. #WeStandTogether https://t.co/UmOvFPDflR

Khan told the crowd:

“London is a resilient city. We are the greatest city in the world. “We’ve had a terrible few weeks though - with the terrorist attack on Westminster Bridge, the terror attack at London Bridge, and the awful, awful fire at Grenfell Towers. And of course last night, Seven Sisters. “But we are a strong city, and after this, we are going to show we are stronger, more united. “One of the things that all these terrorists share is perverse ideology that wants to divide our community - we’re not going to let them.”

Rabbi Herschel Gluck said during the vigil last night: “The attack last night, even though it affected 10, 12 people, that is only what it affected physically, but actually it hurt, and it was an attack on every single Muslim in the UK and beyond.

“But really an attack on the Muslim community is an attack on every single citizen in Great Britain because we are one nation, under one god, living together, working together, cooperating together.”