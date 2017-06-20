Incredible messages of strength and unity have flooded Finsbury Park after an a terror attack outside a mosque.
Hundreds of people laid flowers at the scene on Monday evening, less than 24 hours after a white van ploughed into people leaving midnight prayers on north London’s Seven Sisters Road, which resulted in one death and nine injuries.
The Mayor of London told assembled crowds: “We are a strong city, and after this, we are going to show we are stronger, more united.
“One of the things that all these terrorists share is perverse ideology that wants to divide our community - we’re not going to let them.”
His words certainly seemed to ring true from the messages which appeared at the scene and on houses in the neighbourhood.
‘Leave our Muslim neighbours alone’
‘Not in my name, not in my family’s name’
'This does NOT represent Finsbury Park’
‘Love is the bridge’
’Hate cannot drive out hate’
’This is NOT a war’
’We need you in Finsbury Park’
’Stand together’
’This was an attack on Londoners’
’We shall not be divided’
’Stick together, all of us’
The Government quickly described Finsbury Park as a “potential terrorist attack”.
The suspect was not known to the security services, minister Ben Wallace has said.
A 47-year-old man remains in custody and is being held for terrorism offences. Multiple reports have named him as Darren Osborne, a father-of-four who lives in Cardiff.
Worshippers were injured as they left the Muslim Welfare House after midnight prayers during Ramadan.
The man who died was already receiving first aid from members of the public and it is not yet known if his death was caused by the attack, Metropolitan Police deputy assistant commissioner Neil Basu said.