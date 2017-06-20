Incredible messages of strength and unity have flooded Finsbury Park after an a terror attack outside a mosque. Hundreds of people laid flowers at the scene on Monday evening, less than 24 hours after a white van ploughed into people leaving midnight prayers on north London’s Seven Sisters Road, which resulted in one death and nine injuries.

Incredible moment as hundreds of Londoners brought 🌹 in solidarity with worshippers at Finsbury Park Mosque inc @SadiqKhan #WeStandTogether pic.twitter.com/X1aFqF5Jxp — James Bevan (@BevanJa) June 19, 2017

The Mayor of London told assembled crowds: “We are a strong city, and after this, we are going to show we are stronger, more united. “One of the things that all these terrorists share is perverse ideology that wants to divide our community - we’re not going to let them.” His words certainly seemed to ring true from the messages which appeared at the scene and on houses in the neighbourhood. ‘Leave our Muslim neighbours alone’

‘Not in my name, not in my family’s name’

Messages of condolence and support from the local community outside Finsbury Park Mosque. pic.twitter.com/plG8FnNDeA — Louis Allday (@Louis_Allday) June 19, 2017

'This does NOT represent Finsbury Park’

‘Love is the bridge’

’Hate cannot drive out hate’

Sign outside a pub here in Finsbury Park pic.twitter.com/IrQ6oM1eWF — Adrienne Murray (@Adrienne_Murray) June 19, 2017

’This is NOT a war’

’We need you in Finsbury Park’

Flowers and messages of support festoon the gates of #FinsburyParkMosque pic.twitter.com/LIKVitqrvf — Alexandra Topping (@LexyTopping) June 20, 2017

’Stand together’

Messages of support from local residents outside FBPK mosque. We will not be divided by this obscenity #FinsburyPark pic.twitter.com/oncXp3w4TI — Rogersahota (@rogersahota) June 19, 2017

’This was an attack on Londoners’

’We shall not be divided’

’Stick together, all of us’

Message at #FinsburyPark tube this morning. Attack happened just round the corner. pic.twitter.com/zvudRZpXsQ — Nick Beake (@Beaking_News) June 19, 2017