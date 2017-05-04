Fiona Phillips has opened up about her time on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, explaining that she was struggling with her mental health while she took part in the show.

The broadcaster took part in the third series of ‘Strictly’ way back in 2005, eventually finishing in ninth place, alongside Brendan Cole.

She’s now opened up about the fact that she was “clinically depressed” while taking part in the show, but felt pressured to take part in the show by her agent, even though she didn’t feel well enough.