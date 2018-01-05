Donald Trump’s efforts to stop the publication of an explosive new book about his administration appears to have been in vain after the it was announced it could hit the shelves four days early. A leaked copy of “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” by author Michael Wolff set off a political firestorm with its portrayal of an unprepared presidential candidate who didn’t particularly want to win the US election in 2016. Originally scheduled for release on 9 January, its author last night revealed that date had been moved forward to today (Friday).

Some of the harshest quotes in the book came from Steve Bannon, the right-wing firebrand who headed the final stage of Trump’s campaign and became chief strategist at the White House before being fired in August. Trump’s lawyer said on Thursday he would try to stop publication and threatened legal action against Bannon over “defamatory” comments in the book.

Charles Harder, Trump’s personal lawyer, in a legal notice provided to Reuters, warned of possible claims including libel against Wolff and publisher Henry Holt & Co and threatened to try to block publication of the book. Harder also told Reuters that “legal action is imminent” against Bannon. Publisher Henry Holt said in a statement it had received a cease-and-desist letter from Trump’s attorney but would go ahead with publishing the book. Trump has been engaged in a desperate attempt to discredit Bannon and distract from the claims made in the book since parts were made public.

I authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book! I never spoke to him for book. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist. Look at this guy’s past and watch what happens to him and Sloppy Steve! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2018

But any lawsuits by Trump against Bannon or the author and publisher would almost certainly fail and could lead to more damaging disclosures, legal experts said. Alan Dershowitz, an emeritus law professor at Harvard Law School, said a libel lawsuit by Trump would be a “terrible mistake” and “a nonstarter” that “no reasonable lawyer would recommend.” Dershowitz, who has often publicly defended the legality of the president’s actions over the past year, said it is very difficult for public figures to prevail in libel suits. Trump would need to show Wolff and publisher Holt knew statements by Bannon and others were false or they acted with reckless disregard for whether or not they were true.

