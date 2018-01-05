Fire And Fury: Inside The Trump White House - HuffPost Verdict

From HuffPost Washington Bureau Chief, Amanda Terkel:

Michael Wolff’s book “Fire and Fury” has shaken up the White House. Aides were not prepared for excerpts to leak so long before the planned January 9 publication date and they were caught off-guard on how to respond.

From the excerpts and leaks, we know the book is full of gossipy details, like how Ivanka makes fun of her dad’s hair and how President Donald Trump likes to retire by 6:30pm with a cheeseburger and his TVs.

But the book also underscores how unprepared Trump and his inner circle were for the presidency. In fact, according to the accounts by Wolff, none of them thought he would be president ― and they didn’t particularly want him to be. They thought they would all get rich being on cable TV after their election loss. Trump, and members of his family, are portrayed as ignorant and foolish by people like Rupert Murdoch, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn.

But no one has earned the ire of Trump as much as Steve Bannon, the head of the conservative Breitbart News and the former top White House and campaign aide. Bannon is quoted extensively in the book. Most damningly, he goes after Donald Trump Jr. for meeting with a Russian lawyer during the campaign, saying it was “treasonous” and “unpatriotic.” He also calls Ivanka “dumb as a brick.”

Trump ended up releasing a blistering statement going after Bannon, the likes of which no one can remember seeing from a president: “Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my Presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind.”

The result has been an isolation of Bannon, whose strength was his connection to Trump and his ability to bring the far right to him. But these voters are already sticking with Trump, and Bannon now may have lost his connection to the president. And there are reports that Breitbart’s big benefactor may oust Bannon from his job. Without Breitbart, Bannon won’t have his megaphone, and already, several candidates he is backing for election in 2018 have distanced themselves from him.